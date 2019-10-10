Hayes scored a power-play goal Wednesday and registered three shots with four PIM in a 4-0 triumph over New Jersey.

It was the first goal in a Philadelphia uniform for Hayes, who signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Flyers in July. That substantial deal indicates big things are expected from Hayes, who hit the 20-goal plateau just once in his first five NHL seasons. He's getting a chance on the top line with Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek, so he just might provide a good bit of return on investment in 2019-20.