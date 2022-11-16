Hayes netted a goal and registered an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus.

That gives Hayes four goals and 16 points in 16 games in 2022-23. He's been on a roll lately, recording at least a point in each of his last three games and five of his last six contests. Based on his past campaigns, it wouldn't be surprising if his scoring pace slows down a bit as the season continues, but he should continue to be a significant contributor, especially given that he's getting top line minutes.