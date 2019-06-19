Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Inking seven-year deal with Philly
Hayes is nearing agreement on a seven-year, $50 million contract with the Flyers on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
Hayes was acquired by Philly from Winnipeg earlier in June and was slated to become a free agent July 1, so the head start in contract talks appears to have paid off for the Flyers. The 27-year-old split last season between the Rangers and Jets and recorded 55 points (19 goals and 36 assists) in 71 games.
