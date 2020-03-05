Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Keys win with pair of points
Hayes registered a goal and an assist with five shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. He also won nine of 12 faceoffs (75.0 percent).
Hayes knocked home a loose puck on the doorstep just seconds after a Philadelphia power play had expired, giving the Flyers a 2-1 lead late in the second period. He later drew the lone assist on Scott Laughton's tally that rounded out the scoring. Hayes has run hot and cold all season long, but he's currently on one of his good runs with six goals and three assists in his last seven games. The first-year Flyer has 23 goals and 41 points through 66 games in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.