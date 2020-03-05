Hayes registered a goal and an assist with five shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. He also won nine of 12 faceoffs (75.0 percent).

Hayes knocked home a loose puck on the doorstep just seconds after a Philadelphia power play had expired, giving the Flyers a 2-1 lead late in the second period. He later drew the lone assist on Scott Laughton's tally that rounded out the scoring. Hayes has run hot and cold all season long, but he's currently on one of his good runs with six goals and three assists in his last seven games. The first-year Flyer has 23 goals and 41 points through 66 games in 2019-20.