Hayes scored two goals Wednesday during the Flyers' 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders in Game 2 of their second-round series.

The 28-year-old came into Wednesday with only one postseason goal in 10 games, but Hayes beat Semyon Varlamov twice in the first 10 minutes to help the Flyers jump out to an early 3-0 lead and chase the Isles' starting netminder from the game. Hayes now has nine points in the playoffs with five of those points, including all three of his goals, coming in the last five contests. He'll try to stay hot Thursday in Game 3.