Hayes provided an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Hayes snapped a four-game point drought with his assist on an Owen Tippett tally in the second period. During that span, Hayes went minus-8. He was back at his natural center position after head coach John Tortorella gave the Flyers' lines a thorough shuffling to adjust to Travis Konecny's (upper body) absence. The 30-year-old Hayes has 17 goals, 31 assists, 164 shots on net and a minus-15 rating through 58 contests this season.