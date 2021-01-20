Hayes scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Sabres. He also had five shots and won 10 of 16 faceoffs (62.5 percent).

Hayes sealed the win with his long-range empty-netter, and he also drew a secondary assist on Jakub Voracek's insurance earlier in the third period. Hayes has two goals and five assists in his first four games of the season, a nice contrast from his early-season struggles in 2019-20 after he had signed with the Flyers as a free agent. He eventually righted the ship and finished the year with 23 goals in 69 games and a quick start to the 2020-21 campaign bodes well for his production.