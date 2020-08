Hayes posted an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

Hayes set up Ivan Provorov in the third period to get the Flyers within a goal, but they couldn't tie it up. In his last seven games, Hayes has three goals and three helpers. He's up to 10 points (three markers, seven assists), 32 shots and a plus-7 rating in 13 contests overall.