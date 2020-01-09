Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Nets decisive goal shorthanded
Hayes scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Hayes picked off a pass at the blue line and zoomed up the ice to tally the Flyers' go-ahead goal at 17:59 of the second period. Carter Hart made that stand, which gave Hayes his fourth game-winner of the season. He's up to 13 tallies and 25 points overall in 44 games in a second-line role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.