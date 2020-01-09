Hayes scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Hayes picked off a pass at the blue line and zoomed up the ice to tally the Flyers' go-ahead goal at 17:59 of the second period. Carter Hart made that stand, which gave Hayes his fourth game-winner of the season. He's up to 13 tallies and 25 points overall in 44 games in a second-line role.