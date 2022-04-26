Hayes scored a goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks.

Hayes got the Flyers on the board at 8:03 of the first period, but he was the only one to solve goalie Kevin Lankinen. Through 13 games in April, Hayes has racked up three goals, seven assists, 48 shots and a minus-7 rating in a top line role. He's looked solid since recovering from an injury-riddled first half of the year, posting 31 points in 46 outings to match his point total from 55 contests last season.