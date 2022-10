Hayes scored a goal and drew an assist Saturday as the Flyers withstood the Predators 3-1.

Hayes scored on the first shot of the game Saturday, marking the first time the Flyers opened the scoring in any game this season. The 30-year-old center leads the Flyers with eight points (one goal, seven assists), registering at least one point in five games. Hayes' first goal beat slow-starting goalie Juuse Saros on the short side from the low face-off circle.