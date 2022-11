Hayes scored a third-period goal during Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the host Canadiens.

Hayes, who scored his fourth goal in six games Saturday, connected at 8:17 of the third period, handing the Flyers a 4-3 advantage. Hayes' snap-shot tally from the left face-off circle developed after Nick Seeler's shot was denied by goalie Jake Allen. It was Hayes' lone shot during 19:54 of ice time.