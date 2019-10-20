Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Off to very slow start
Hayes has one goal and no assists with a minus-4 rating in six games to begin his career with the Flyers.
Things just aren't clicking for the Flyers top line, which includes the newcomer Hayes. The entire offense has struggled lately too. Since scoring four goals in each of the first two games of the season, the Flyers have only averaged 1.75 goals in the last four contests. It's too early to consider Hayes a disappointment, but it now appears it's going to take some time for him and his linemates to gel.
