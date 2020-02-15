Flyers' Kevin Hayes: On dry spell
Hayes has zero points with a minus-2 rating and six PIM in the last five games.
He had three goals and five points in the three games prior to this little slump, but Hayes has suddenly gone cold. This is just the second time this season he's gone five consecutive games without a point, and that last happened to Hayes in November. He has 17 goals and 32 points with a minus-12 rating and 28 PIM in 58 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.