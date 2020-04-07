Hayes had 23 goals and 41 points with a minus-6 rating in 69 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in March.

In his first season with the Flyers, Hayes was on his way to a career high in goals. His 13.1 shooting percentage is a little higher than his career average, but Hayes has already reached a career high with 175 shots on net this season. Hayes has scored every which way too, with 15 even-strength goals, four power-play markers and a league-leading four short-handed goals during 2019-20. He also has five game-winning goals, 34 PIM and 88 hits.