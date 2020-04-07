Flyers' Kevin Hayes: On pace for career-high in goals
Hayes had 23 goals and 41 points with a minus-6 rating in 69 games prior to the NHL suspending the season in March.
In his first season with the Flyers, Hayes was on his way to a career high in goals. His 13.1 shooting percentage is a little higher than his career average, but Hayes has already reached a career high with 175 shots on net this season. Hayes has scored every which way too, with 15 even-strength goals, four power-play markers and a league-leading four short-handed goals during 2019-20. He also has five game-winning goals, 34 PIM and 88 hits.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.