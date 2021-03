Hayes scored a power-play goal to go with an assist at even strength and five shots in Wednesday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.

Hayes delivered a nice stat line against his former team, but it won't feel very sweet given the final score. He came into this game with just one assist over the previous seven games, so Hayes is hoping this multi-point performance -- only his second since Feb. 21 -- will mark the start of a turnaround.