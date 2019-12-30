Hayes scored the overtime goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Hayes converted on a feed from Jakub Voracek for the tally 3:53 into the extra period. The 27-year-old center has been hot lately, with four goals and four assists in his last seven games. Hayes has 12 goals, 11 assists, 103 shots on goal and 50 hits through 39 contests.