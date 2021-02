Hayes scored a goal on a season-high six shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Hayes roofed a shot from below the left faceoff circle to extend Philadelphia's lead to 4-2 with 5:23 remaining in the second period. The 28-year-old is in the midst of a modest three-game point streak, collecting one goal and four assists in that time. Hayes has produced 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 16 games overall this season.