Hayes notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hayes had gone without a point in the last two games, which was just his second multi-game drought. He snapped it with a helper on a James van Riemsdyk goal in the third period. Hayes has been one of the Flyers' most consistent forwards with nine goals, 20 helpers, 89 shots on net and a minus-12 rating in 30 contests, and he's often seen top-line usage. He's earned 10 power-play points and should continue to be a productive player as he looks to best his career high of 55 points from 2018-19.