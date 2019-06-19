Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Puts pen to paper
Hayes officially signed his seven-year, $50 million contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.
Hayes -- whose rights were trade to Philadelphia from Winnipeg on June 3 -- was scheduled to hit free agency on July 1, but instead inked a long-term deal with his new club. The addition of Hayes will bolster the center depth for the organization, especially coming off a 2018-19 campaign in which he set career highs in assists (36), points (55) and power-play points (11). Hayes will likely knock Nolan Patrick into a third-line role and could see the youngster bounced from the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...