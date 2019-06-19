Hayes officially signed his seven-year, $50 million contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.

Hayes -- whose rights were trade to Philadelphia from Winnipeg on June 3 -- was scheduled to hit free agency on July 1, but instead inked a long-term deal with his new club. The addition of Hayes will bolster the center depth for the organization, especially coming off a 2018-19 campaign in which he set career highs in assists (36), points (55) and power-play points (11). Hayes will likely knock Nolan Patrick into a third-line role and could see the youngster bounced from the power play.