Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Racks up four more shots
Hayes posted four shots on net but a minus-1 rating and two PIM in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.
It's largely the same old story for the 27-year-old -- lots of shots but not a lot of scoring and a poor plus/minus. In the last 11 games, Hayes has three goals and 27 shots with a minus-11 rating. The good news is he's been scoring more over the last month -- six goals in the last 13 games -- but he's remained a liability in the plus/minus. Hayes has 14 goals and 26 points with a career-worst minus-15 rating and 122 shots on net in 48 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.