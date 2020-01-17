Hayes posted four shots on net but a minus-1 rating and two PIM in a 4-1 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday.

It's largely the same old story for the 27-year-old -- lots of shots but not a lot of scoring and a poor plus/minus. In the last 11 games, Hayes has three goals and 27 shots with a minus-11 rating. The good news is he's been scoring more over the last month -- six goals in the last 13 games -- but he's remained a liability in the plus/minus. Hayes has 14 goals and 26 points with a career-worst minus-15 rating and 122 shots on net in 48 games this season.