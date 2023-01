Hayes scored three goals in Tuesday's 5-2 victory over the Ducks.

Hayes opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the first period. He'd add a second tally early in the third, finishing a feed from Scott Laughton, before burying an empty-netter to complete the hat trick. It's an encouraging performance from Hayes, who had just one goal in his previous 16 contests. The 30-year-old forward now has 38 points (11 goals, 27 assists) through 44 games this season.