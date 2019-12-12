Hayes posted a minus-3 rating with four shots on net in a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.

That drops his plus/minus to minus-6, which is the lowest mark of his career. Hayes has been heating up in the scoring department lately, though, as he has four goals and eight points in the last 11 contests. Overall, Hayes has eight goals and 15 points and 73 shots on net in 31 games this season.