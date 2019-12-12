Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Records minus-3 rating
Hayes posted a minus-3 rating with four shots on net in a 3-1 loss to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
That drops his plus/minus to minus-6, which is the lowest mark of his career. Hayes has been heating up in the scoring department lately, though, as he has four goals and eight points in the last 11 contests. Overall, Hayes has eight goals and 15 points and 73 shots on net in 31 games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.