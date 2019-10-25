Hayes scored on his only shot of the game in Thursday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

Hayes beat Chicago goalie Robin Lehner on a breakaway early in the third period to put the Flyers ahead 3-1. It was the second goal in as many games for the first-year Flyer, who had just one goal in his first six games. The 27-year-old signed a seven-year, $50 million contract with Philadelphia in the offseason after scoring 19 goals and 55 points with the Jets and Rangers in 2018-19.