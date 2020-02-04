Hayes tallied a shorthanded goal in Monday's 3-0 win over the Red Wings.

Hayes turned a potentially dangerous moment into an insurance tally, scoring at 2:47 of the third period to stretch the lead to 2-0. The 27-year-old has five points over his last three games. He's up to 32 points in 53 contests this season -- seven have come on the power play and another four as a penalty-killer.