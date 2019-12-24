Play

Hayes scored two goals in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Hayes tickled twine twice in the third period and now has 11 goals and 22 points this season, in 37 games. The former Ranger, since failing to score in eight straight games, has three goals in two games. Unfortunately, Hayes couldn't capitalize on a season-high 5:12 of power-play time.

