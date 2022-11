Hayes scored a pair of goals in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Islanders.

Hayes ripped a shot off an offensive-zone faceoff over the left shoulder of Ilya Sorokin to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead midway through the first period. The 30-year-old forward would add a second tally with an empty netter in the third. Hayes has logged at least one point in 11 of his last 13 contests with seven goals and seven assists in that span. He now has eight goals and 16 assists through 23 games this season.