Play

Hayes recorded a pair of assists in Thursday's 6-1 dismantling of the Sabres.

While Hayes has racked up six helpers in his last eight contests, he hasn't been able to put one into the back of the net despite launching 25 shots over that stretch. As long as he is producing in some fashion, fantasy owners shouldn't be ready to jump ship but the goals are going to need to start coming sooner rather than later.

More News
Our Latest Stories