Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Snaps long scoring drought
Hayes picked up an assist and posted a minus-1 rating with one shot on goal in a 5-2 loss against the Panthers on Tuesday.
The assist broke a 10-game pointless streak for Hayes, who's been really disappointing for owners through the first quarter of 2019-20. The 15 goals he's on pace for isn't awful, but Hayes is on track for just 31 points, which would be a new career low and 24 points fewer than last season. He has four goals and eight points with a minus-9 rating and 54 shots on net in 21 games this season.
