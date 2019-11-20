Hayes picked up an assist and posted a minus-1 rating with one shot on goal in a 5-2 loss against the Panthers on Tuesday.

The assist broke a 10-game pointless streak for Hayes, who's been really disappointing for owners through the first quarter of 2019-20. The 15 goals he's on pace for isn't awful, but Hayes is on track for just 31 points, which would be a new career low and 24 points fewer than last season. He has four goals and eight points with a minus-9 rating and 54 shots on net in 21 games this season.