Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Still heating up
Hayes posted two goals and an assist with three shots on net, a plus-3 rating and a block in a 5-2 victory over the Sharks on Tuesday.
Since going six consecutive games without a point at the beginning of the month, Hayes has four goals and six points with a plus-5 rating in the last four contests. While that's great, owners should keep in mind that he's been very hot and cold all season long. Overall, it's still balanced out to 21 goals, 38 points and a minus-8 rating in 63 games for Hayes this season.
