Hayes scored his 17th goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Predators.

The 30-year-old tied the game midway through the second period, tucking the puck inside the post to finish off a clean breakaway from the Nashville blue line. Unfortunately for the Flyers, Hayes was the only player able to solve Juuse Saros on the afternoon. Since the beginning of January, Hayes has racked up eight goals and 17 points in 17 games, and he's doing an excellent job of boosting his trade value should Philly elect to move him before the deadline.