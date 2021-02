Hayes produced two assists and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Bruins.

Hayes set up Sean Couturier in the first period and James van Riemsdyk in the third on the power play. The 28-year-old Hayes restored his point-per-game pace with six goals and nine helpers through 15 appearances this season. He's added 37 shots, a plus-5 rating and 13 hits. With a second-line role and a decent amount of power-play time, Hayes is a fairly steady option for fantasy managers.