Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Tallies assist
Hayes posted an assist and a minus-1 rating with two hits and a block in a 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old has been a minus-player far too often over the last four weeks, but he's scoring more than he did in the first part of the season. He has four goals and nine points with a minus-6 rating in the last 13 games. Overall, Hayes has 12 goals and 24 points in 43 games, which gives him a chance to reach new career bests in both goals and points. However, he also has a career-worst minus-9 rating.
