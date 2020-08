Hayes had three assists Thursday in a 3-1 victory over Washington in round-robin play.

The Flyers' second line of Hayes, Scott Laughton and Travis Konecny has combined for 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in their two round-robin games. Hayes is coming off a strong season, but this is above and beyond. The Flyers' success this postseason could hinge on the success of this trio and they're off to a fabulous start.