Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Three points including game-winner
Hayes scored the game-winning goal on a short-handed breakaway and added two even-strength assists in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.
All three of his points came in the final 10 minutes of the third period, when Philly scored five unanswered goals to erase a 4-2 deficit. Hayes only had three points, all goals, in eight games coming into Saturday, but he does now have a modest three-game point streak on the go.
