Hayes scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Hayes tied the game at 1-1 in the second period with his sixth goal of the campaign. Unfortunately for Hayes, his hooking minor penalty in the third period led to the Bruins' tying goal. The 28-year-old center has 11 points in as many games, and he's added 26 shots, eight hits and a plus-4 rating this year.