Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Traded to Flyers
Hayes was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a fifth-round pick on Monday.
This move is a bit surprising as Hayes is set to hit free agency on July 1. However, the Flyers now have a bit of a head start in trying to sign him. Hayes posted a career-high 55 points in 71 games during the 2018-19 campaign and has scored at least 40 in four of his five NHL seasons. For now, no contract extension is imminent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...