Hayes was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a fifth-round pick on Monday.

This move is a bit surprising as Hayes is set to hit free agency on July 1. However, the Flyers now have a bit of a head start in trying to sign him. Hayes posted a career-high 55 points in 71 games during the 2018-19 campaign and has scored at least 40 in four of his five NHL seasons. For now, no contract extension is imminent.