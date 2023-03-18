Hayes collected two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sabres,
Both helpers came in the second period as the Flyers built a 4-0 lead. Hayes hadn't scored a goal in 14 straight games, managing only four assists over that stretch, but despite the slump he's still only four points shy of tying the career-high 55 he set in 2018-19.
