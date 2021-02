Hayes dished out a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Hayes played well against his former team, setting up goals by Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Joel Farabee, the latter of which was scored with 1:14 remaining in regulation to force overtime. He's up to 13 points in 14 games, but this could be a good time to sell high on Hayes, as he's reached the 50-point mark only once in six previous seasons.