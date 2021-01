Hayes scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.

Skating on the Flyers' second line with Claude Giroux and young Joel Farabee, Hayes put together a strong Opening Night performance, although Farabee stole the show with four points. The trio has a potentially potent blend of talent, experience and youthful energy, and if they continue to click Hayes could be headed for his third 20-goal season even in a shortened campaign.