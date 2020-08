Hayes scored a goal, added an assist and went plus-3 in Friday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens in Game 6.

Hayes set up Ivan Provorov in the first minute of the contest, then scored five minutes later to build a 2-0 lead for the Flyers. In the six-game series, Hayes was held relatively quiet with just three points. He's at one goal and six helpers through nine postseason outings.