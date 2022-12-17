Hayes will not be in the Flyers lineup Saturday against the Rangers, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Hayes was benched by coach John Tortorella during the third period Thursday as Tortorella was not pleased with a penalty Hayes took in the first period and a bad turnover that led to a goal in the second against New Jersey. Tortorella would not give a reason why Hayes would sit Saturday. Tortorella is not afraid to bench anyone, even his leading scorer, as Hayes has 29 points in 31 games this season.