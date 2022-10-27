Philadelphia claimed Bellows off waivers from the Islanders on Thursday, per TSN's Chris Johnston.

Bellows logged just 7:16 of ice time in a 3-1 loss to Florida on Oct. 13 and he hasn't played since. He didn't develop as the Islanders hoped, but he was taken with the No. 19 pick in the 2016 draft and he's still just 24, so there's some hope that a change of scenery will do him some good. At the least, this is an opportunity for him to play regularly, though he'll probably start in a bottom-six role.