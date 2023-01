Bellows was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Thursday.

Bellows has yet to register a point in the NHL this season despite logging 13 games for the Islanders and Flyers. With the Phantoms, the 24-year-old winger has been significantly more productive with nine points in 11 minor-league outings. With his call-up, Bellows could be in line to suit up versus Arizona on Thursday, perhaps knocking Zack MacEwan or Patrick Brown from the lineup.