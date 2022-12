Bellows was placed on waivers by Philadelphia on Thursday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Philadelphia claimed Bellows off waivers from the Islanders on Oct. 27. He has no points, three blocks and 30 hits in 12 games this season while averaging 11:37 of ice time. If Bellows clears waivers this time, he will likely be sent to the AHL.