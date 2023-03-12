Bellows scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

The 24-year-old surprised Casey DeSmith with a quick snapshot from just inside the Pittsburgh blue line to tie the game at 1-1 midway through the first period, but the game was all Penguins after that. Bellows has bounced between AHL Lehigh Valley and the NHL roster since being claimed off waivers from the Islanders early in the season, and while he has only two goals and zero assists in 20 games for Philly, his 10 points in 12 AHL contests this season do offer a hint he might eventually develop into something more than a depth forward.