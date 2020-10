Ustimenko has been loaned to HC Gomel of the Belarusian Extraliga.

Ustimenko spent most of the 2019-20 campaign with the Reading Royals of the ECHL, registering a 2.40 GAA and .919 save percentage in 31 appearances, but he also appeared in five games with AHL Lehigh Valley, posting a 3.84 GAA and .889 save percentage in those contests. He'll be recalled ahead of next season's training camp and will likely spend most of the campaign with Lehigh Valley.