Flyers' Kirill Ustimenko: Inks entry-level deal
Ustimenko signed an entry-level contract with the Flyers on Wednesday.
Ustimenko posted impressive numbers in the MHL, the Russian junior league, last season, compiling a 30-12-3 record while registering a 1.78 GAA and .927 save percentage in 46 appearances. The 2017 third-round pick will almost certainly spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars at this point.
