Ustimenko will be sidelined 4-5 months after having surgery to repair a torn labrum.

In terms of the 2020-21 campaign, Ustimenko's injury should have little to no barring on the club's roster, as Carter Hart and Brian Elliott are locked in as the NHL tandem. Additionally, Ustimenko may have been hard-pressed to unseat Alex Lyon as a potential taxi squad piece. At this point, the 2017 third-round pick may have to spend another year developing in the minors before getting a crack at a spot in the NHL, which probably pushed his debut back to at least 2022-23.