Flyers' Kurtis Gabriel: In lineup against Islanders
Gabriel (upper body) will play in Tuesday's preseason tilt versus the Islanders, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Gabriel split time between the NHL and AHL last year while with New Jersey, including 22 games with the Devils in which he tallied two goals and two assists. The 26-year-old has never recreated the offensive acumen he showed in juniors, having failed to crack the 20-point mark in any of his six minor-league seasons. Even if he does make the 23-man roster, which is unlikely, he won't offer enough fantasy value to warrant a pickup except in the deepest of formats.
